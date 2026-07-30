Thursday, July 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.5 million sale of a multifamily property in the Times Square submarket of Midtown Manhattan. The two-building, 12,675-square-foot property at 140-142 W. 46th St. houses six market-rate apartments, five rent-stabilized apartments and a 5,200-square-foot vacant restaurant space. Colton Traynham, Matt Fotis and Michael Weinstein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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