Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Flemington, New Jersey

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.5 million sale of a 7,388-square-foot retail strip center in Flemington, about 60 miles southwest of Manhattan. The center was renovated in 2023 and is home to Aspen Dental and City MD Urgent Care. Dean Zang, David Crotts, Alan Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, New Jersey-based investment firm Paramount Realty, in the transaction. Tom Georges of Northmarq represented the buyer, a local private investor.