Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Willow Terrace Apartment Community in Troy, Alabama

TROY, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.5 million sale of Willow Terrace, a 128-unit apartment community located in Troy, approximately 47 miles south of Montgomery, Ala. Built in 1974 on 6.5 acres, Willow Terrace includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 675 to 1,194 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the complex include a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facilities and onsite property management. Josh Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Willow Terrace Apartments LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.