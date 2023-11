TAMPA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.6 million sale of a 54-room Best Western hotel in Tampa. Built in 2000, the property is located at 734 S. Dale Mabry Highway. Amenities at the hotel include a fitness center, business center and a swimming pool. Robert Hunter and Leo Reilly of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office arranged the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller. An out-of-state limited liability partnership acquired the property.