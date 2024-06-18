Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.6M Sale of Long Island Retail Property

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.6 million sale of a 3,869-square-foot retail property in the Long Island community of Hempstead. The building is net leased to TD Bank and is located within Rockville Centre, an incorporated village. Scott Plasky, Michael Kook and Billy Stephan IV of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Christopher Marks and Stephen Filippo of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.