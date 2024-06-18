Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.6M Sale of Long Island Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.6 million sale of a 3,869-square-foot retail property in the Long Island community of Hempstead. The building is net leased to TD Bank and is located within Rockville Centre, an incorporated village. Scott Plasky, Michael Kook and Billy Stephan IV of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Christopher Marks and Stephen Filippo of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $52M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan...

Woodmont Industrial Completes 210,000 SF Expansion, Renovation in...

Hudson Atlantic Arranges Sale of 57-Unit Apartment Building...

Midland Properties Buys 70,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Going Local for Retail Success in Dana Point,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 626-Unit Self-Storage...

SVN | Dunn Commercial Brokers Sale of 56,905...

Harbor Capital Buys 50,000 SF Industrial Property in...

UMass Completes $350M Academic Project at Chan Medical...