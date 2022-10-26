Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.7M Sale of Harmony Plaza Shopping Center in Port Richey, Florida
PORT RICHEY, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.7 million sale of Harmony Plaza, an 82,820-square-foot shopping center located at 11932 U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey. James Medefind, Jim Shiebler, James Garner and Jonathan Gerszberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. A private investor purchased the property. Built in 1973 and located on a six-acre site, Harmony Plaza was 87 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Lots.
