Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.7M Sale of Harmony Plaza Shopping Center in Port Richey, Florida

Built in 1973, Harmony Plaza in Port Richey, Fla., was 87 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Lots.

PORT RICHEY, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.7 million sale of Harmony Plaza, an 82,820-square-foot shopping center located at 11932 U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey. James Medefind, Jim Shiebler, James Garner and Jonathan Gerszberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. A private investor purchased the property. Built in 1973 and located on a six-acre site, Harmony Plaza was 87 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Lots.