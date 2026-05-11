Monday, May 11, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.7M Sale of Lower Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.7 million sale of a 15-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The newly renovated building at 259 E. Broadway exclusively offers two-bedroom units, seven of which are subject to income restrictions, and includes a ground-floor commercial space. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley and Matt Berger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, R.A. Cohen & Associates, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a private out-of-state investor.

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