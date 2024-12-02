Monday, December 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lakeview Plaza totals 52,400 square feet.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lake Zurich, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.7 million sale of Lakeview Plaza, a retail strip center totaling 52,400 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich. Built in 1987, the property is home to restaurants, health and fitness tenants, and automotive service users. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investment group, and procured the buyer, a family office specializing in owning and operating shopping centers.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 122,259 SF...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 80,000 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $33.6M Sale of Southern...

Water Street Acquires Interest in 252,000 SF Office...

HKS Real Estate Arranges $4M Acquisition Loan for...

ExchangeRight Acquires 13 Net-Leased Properties from Tractor Supply...

Highstreet Ventures Buys 17.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Vacant 35,312 SF Flex...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 20,574 SF...