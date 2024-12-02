Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lake Zurich, Illinois

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.7 million sale of Lakeview Plaza, a retail strip center totaling 52,400 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich. Built in 1987, the property is home to restaurants, health and fitness tenants, and automotive service users. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investment group, and procured the buyer, a family office specializing in owning and operating shopping centers.