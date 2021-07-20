REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.8M Sale of Apartment Building in Upper Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.8 million sale of a 49-unit apartment building located at 258 Wadsworth Ave. in the Washington Heights area of Upper Manhattan. The property was built in 1923. Jacob Kahn and Seth Glasser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as 258 Wadsworth Associates, in the transaction. Kahn and Glasser, along with Joe Koicim and Peter Von Der Ahe of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer, 258 Wadsworth Realty LLC. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews