Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.8M Sale of Apartment Building in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.8 million sale of a 49-unit apartment building located at 258 Wadsworth Ave. in the Washington Heights area of Upper Manhattan. The property was built in 1923. Jacob Kahn and Seth Glasser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as 258 Wadsworth Associates, in the transaction. Kahn and Glasser, along with Joe Koicim and Peter Von Der Ahe of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer, 258 Wadsworth Realty LLC. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.