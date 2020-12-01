REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.8 million sale of a 45-unit multifamily portfolio in Ridgefield Park, located in Northern New Jersey. The portfolio comprises three buildings totaling 36 one-bedroom units and nine studio apartments with garages, covered parking and on-site laundry facilities. Daniel Aviles and Casey Egan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

