Friday, December 12, 2025
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.8M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Union City, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

UNION CITY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.8 million sale of a 22,000-square-foot retail strip center in the Northern New Jersey community of Union City. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to a pharmacy, laundromat and a physical therapy user. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Devin Perez of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer in conjunction with Marcus & Millichap’s Dean Matuszewicz. Both parties requested anonymity.

