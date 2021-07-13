REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.9M Purchase of Jiffy Lube Net-Leased Portfolio in Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Retail, Washington, Western

Jiffy-Lube-Puyallup-WA

The Jiffy Lube location in Puyallup, Wash., was sold in a three-property portfolio for $7.9 million.

TUKWILA, PUYALLUP AND PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — The Leibsohn Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the acquisition of a three-property retail portfolio in Tukwila, Puyallup and Port Townsend. A private, Pacific Northwest-based investor acquired the portfolio from an undisclosed seller for $7.9 million.

Jiffy Lube occupies each of the properties on long-term, net-lease basis.

Brian Leisbsohn and Raymond Vara of The Leibsohn Group of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office procured and represented the buyer in the deal.

