Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The portfolio includes six properties and 38 units within the city’s Noble Square neighborhood.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.9M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.9 million sale of a six-property, 38-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood. The assets are located at 1516 N. Greenview Ave., 1452 N. Greenview Ave., 1350 N. Greenview Ave., 1302 N. Cleaver St., 1362 W. Crystal St. and 1049 N. Marshfield Ave. The properties feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, many of which have been recently renovated. The portfolio also includes 10 income-producing garage spaces. Tyler Preissing and James Ziegler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a local investment group.

You may also like

City Office REIT Sells Six Properties in Metro...

IPA Arranges Sale of 368-Unit CIRC Tucson Apartment...

Kimco Realty, Bozzuto Break Ground on 214-Unit Multifamily...

TMG Partners, Bridges Capital Acquire 80,000 SF Office...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of 126-Room Hyatt...

PPR Capital Management Completes 101-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 98-Unit Single-Family Rental Complex...

Realterm Buys 94,089 SF Warehouse Near Will Rogers...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of 31,113 SF Shopping...