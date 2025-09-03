Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.9M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Portfolio

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.9 million sale of a six-property, 38-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood. The assets are located at 1516 N. Greenview Ave., 1452 N. Greenview Ave., 1350 N. Greenview Ave., 1302 N. Cleaver St., 1362 W. Crystal St. and 1049 N. Marshfield Ave. The properties feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, many of which have been recently renovated. The portfolio also includes 10 income-producing garage spaces. Tyler Preissing and James Ziegler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a local investment group.