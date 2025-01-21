Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.9M Sale of Three Retail Buildings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.9 million sale of three retail buildings totaling 20,924 square feet in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that are leased to automotive services provider Town Fair Tire. The Massachusetts buildings are located in Billerica and Brockton, and the New Hampshire property is located in Nashua. Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Orion Buying Corp., in the deal. Ryan Wilmer, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer of the Massachusetts buildings. Robert Rohrer Jr. of Colliers represented the buyer of the New Hampshire asset.