Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.9M Sale of Three Retail Buildings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.9 million sale of three retail buildings totaling 20,924 square feet in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that are leased to automotive services provider Town Fair Tire. The Massachusetts buildings are located in Billerica and Brockton, and the New Hampshire property is located in Nashua. Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Orion Buying Corp., in the deal. Ryan Wilmer, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer of the Massachusetts buildings. Robert Rohrer Jr. of Colliers represented the buyer of the New Hampshire asset.

You may also like

CBRE to Open 64,350 SF ‘Global Financial Headquarters’...

DPC Cos., Ogilvie Partners Acquire 220,000 SF Englewood...

SRS Real Estate, Hanley Investment Group Broker $7.2M...

Coastal Holdings Group Buys 11,050 SF Industrial Building...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Negotiates Sale of Oxford...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 222-Unit Federal Hill Apartments...

Investors Realty Brokers $13.6M Sale of Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Central...

Benefit Street Partners Provides $135M in Financing for...