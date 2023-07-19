Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Vista Ridge Apartments is a 324-unit asset in Reno, Nevada.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $76M Sale of Vista Ridge Apartments in Reno, Nevada

by Jeff Shaw

RENO, NEV. — Arthur Vista Ridge has sold Vista Ridge Apartments, a 324-unit asset in Reno, to Tilden Properties and IDEAL Capital Group for $76 million. 

Vista Ridge Apartments was built in 1996 on 19 acres. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units feature vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, pool, and tennis and basketball courts. 

Kenneth Blomsterberg, Ryan Rife and Daniel Winrod of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer.

