Marcus & Millichap Brokers $76M Sale of Vista Ridge Apartments in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Arthur Vista Ridge has sold Vista Ridge Apartments, a 324-unit asset in Reno, to Tilden Properties and IDEAL Capital Group for $76 million.

Vista Ridge Apartments was built in 1996 on 19 acres. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units feature vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, pool, and tennis and basketball courts.

Kenneth Blomsterberg, Ryan Rife and Daniel Winrod of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer.