ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $79 million sale of Chateau de Ville, a 254-unit multifamily community in Anaheim.

Built in 1970, the property features 21 buildings on nine acres, with a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

Tyler Leeson and Matt Kipp of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, a long-term partnership, and procured the buyer, a private investor.