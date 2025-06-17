Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7 million sale of an 8,282-square-foot multifamily development site in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighborhood. The site at 918 Atlantic Ave. currently houses a car wash and can support 59,630 buildable square feet as of right and up to 74,538 buildable square feet with inclusionary housing bonus. Andrew Bronsteen, Shaun Riney and Jason Farese of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors, in the transaction.