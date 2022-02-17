REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Promenade Shopping Plaza in Valdosta, Georgia

Promenade Plaza

VALDOSTA, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7 million sale of Promenade Plaza, a 64,523-square-foot shopping center located in Valdosta. James Medefind, John Brigel, James Garner and Jim Shiebler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company. Medefind of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer.

Promenade Plaza was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Shoe Carnival, Books-A-Million, Best Buy, Five Guys and Sleep Number. Located on 5.5 acres at 1705 Norman Drive, the property is situated adjacent to the Valdosta Mall, an indoor mall with tenants such as JC Penney, Belk and Envy Boutique. The property is also 2.5 miles from Valdosta State University and 20 miles north of the Georgia-Florida state line via Interstate 75.

