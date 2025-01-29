Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Dollar Tree and Anytime Fitness anchor the 59,935-square-foot property.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Retail Center in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the nearly $7 million sale of a 59,935-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Built in 1988, the property is anchored by Dollar Tree and Anytime Fitness. Some of the tenants have operated at the center since its construction. Sean Sharko, Austin Weisenbeck and Adrian Mendoza of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, 1550 State RTE 59 LLC, and procured the buyer, an out-of-state professional ownership group that was expanding its Illinois portfolio. Dean Giannakopoulos of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $5.1 million in acquisition financing through a regional bank.

