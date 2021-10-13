Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Starbucks-Anchored Retail Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a Starbucks-anchored retail center located at 5505 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood for $7 million. The Starbucks features a drive-thru, and the overall property spans 14,812 square feet. Other tenants are a mix of medical and retail users. Nicholas Kanich and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based developer. The asset sold to an all-cash buyer.