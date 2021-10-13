REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Starbucks-Anchored Retail Center in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a Starbucks-anchored retail center located at 5505 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood for $7 million. The Starbucks features a drive-thru, and the overall property spans 14,812 square feet. Other tenants are a mix of medical and retail users. Nicholas Kanich and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based developer. The asset sold to an all-cash buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews