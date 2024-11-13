Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2M Sale of Flex Industrial Property in Kennesaw, Georgia

KENNESAW, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.2 million sale of Noonday Business Center, a 66,000-square-foot flex industrial facility located at 771 Shallowford Road in Kennesaw, a northwest suburb of Atlanta.

Ani Paulson and Mason Bierster of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property for sale and also procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Paulson says the buyer’s winning bid was for $230,000 over the asking price and came in at a 5.12 percent cap rate.

Built in 2001 near State Route 92 and I-575, Noonday Business Park was fully leased to a diverse tenant mix at the time of sale.