Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Adjacent Retail Properties in Milledgeville, Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.3 million sale of two retail properties located in Milledgeville. An undisclosed buyer acquired Town Central Shopping Center, a 140,097-square-foot retail center, and an adjacent single-tenant property totaling 54,765 square feet. Food Depot occupies the single-tenant property. Tenants at Town Central Shopping Center, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Tractor Supply Co.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller of the shopping center, and Robby Pfeiffer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller of the single-tenant, Food Depot property. Taylor, Abbott and Pfeiffer worked together to procure the buyer.

“This sale is a prime example of the robust demand for grocery-anchored retail centers with below-market rents,” says Taylor.