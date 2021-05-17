REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Lakewood, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

The Homestead at Lakewood in Lakewood, Colo., features 58 assisted living and independent living residences for seniors.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Homestead at Lakewood, a seniors housing property located at 2121 Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $8.3 million.

Greg Parker and Greg Price of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal. Phillip Gause of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Constructed in 1999 under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, The Homestead at Lakewood features 58 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and offers both assisted living and independent living options. Community amenities include housekeeping services, daily activities, a small library, outdoor space, a beauty salon and restaurant-style dining.

