Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Lakewood, Colorado

The Homestead at Lakewood in Lakewood, Colo., features 58 assisted living and independent living residences for seniors.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Homestead at Lakewood, a seniors housing property located at 2121 Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $8.3 million.

Greg Parker and Greg Price of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal. Phillip Gause of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Constructed in 1999 under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, The Homestead at Lakewood features 58 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and offers both assisted living and independent living options. Community amenities include housekeeping services, daily activities, a small library, outdoor space, a beauty salon and restaurant-style dining.