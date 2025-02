HAMILTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.3 million sale of Quakerbridge Shoppes, a 42,912-square-foot shopping center located in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. The center sits on 5.1 acres and is home to 18 tenants, including Northfield Bank and Villa Maria’s Restaurant. Alan Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.