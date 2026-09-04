Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Two-Property Retail Portfolio in Metro San Diego

ENCINITAS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.3 million sale of a two-property retail portfolio located roughly 25 miles north of San Diego in Encinitas.

The first property, located at 548-568 S. Coast Highway 101, spans 5,698 square feet of retail space and includes five suites in two adjacent buildings. Adam Robinson of RAF Pacifica Group purchased the property for $4.7 million.

The second property, located at 571 2nd St., features 6,508 square feet of retail and office space, as well as six suites. Brett Farrow, a local architect, purchased the property for $3.6 million.

Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap marketed the properties on behalf of the seller, George Charles Gowland Separate Property Trust. The agents also secured and represented both buyers in the transaction.