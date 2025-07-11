Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.4M Sale of Ocean Village Square Shopping Center in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.4 million sale of Ocean Village Square, a 60,631-square-foot shopping center located at 4154 – 4198 S. Atlantic Ave. in New Smyrna Beach. Built in 1986, the center is anchored by Dollar General and sits on 9 acres. Other tenants at the property include Nautilus Fitness NSB, Touch of Italy and the Atlantic Wellness Center. David Vaughan and Ray Turchi of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a private investor based in Central Florida. The seller was not disclosed.