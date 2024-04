JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.4 million sale of Jones Bridge Triangle, a retail center located in Johns Creek, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. The unanchored property, which totals 33,133 square feet, was fully leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale.

Eric Abbott and Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was also a private investor.