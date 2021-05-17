Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.5M Sale of Friars Branch Crossing Center in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — The Giambrone Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Friars Branch Crossing Center, a 99,878-square-foot retail and office center in Chattanooga. Tim Giambrone of Marcus & Millichap represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. The buyer, Excelsior Friars Crossing LLC, was a private equity sponsor based in Nashville that purchased the property from Spirit Holdings of Chattanooga for $8.5 million.

Friars Branch Crossing is located at 2204-2226 Encompass Drive just north of Interstate 75 near the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. Avenger Logistics, Secure America – ERMC and Astec Industries anchor the complex and represent 55 percent of the total gross leasable area.