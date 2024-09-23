Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.5M Sale of Two Industrial, Office Buildings in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.5 million sale of two industrial and office buildings in the Long Island City area of Queens. The adjacent properties are located at 37-11 Vernon Blvd. and 814 37th Ave. and include a total of 18,440 square feet of building space and a 6,560-square-foot open lot for shipping and parking. The buildings also feature 20-foot ceilings, conference rooms and overhead crane space. Jakub Nowak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Vernon Associates LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an undisclosed local private investor.