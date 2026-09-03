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8400-E-Iliff-Ave-Denver-CO
Wabash Marketplace, located at 8400 E. Iliff Ave. in Denver, features 34,846 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.5M Sale of Wabash Marketplace Shopping Center in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Wabash Marketplace, a shopping center in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood. An entity doing business as Wabash Retail LLC sold the property for $8.5 million, or $243 per square foot.

Located at 8400 E. Iliff Ave., Wabash Marketplace features 34,846 square feet of space that is leased to a mix of local and service-oriented tenants, including restaurants, a coffee shop, fitness and beauty business and a home décor retailer. The property was built in 1983 on 2.1 acres.

Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and sourced the buyer, a private investor who was completing a 1031 exchange, in the off-market transaction.

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