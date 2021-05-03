REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.6M Sale of Office Building in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Heritage Park I in Indianapolis for $8.6 million. The 86,657-square-foot office building is located at 6612 E. 75th St. Alexander Nulf, Joseph DiSalvo and John Godwin of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Nulf secured and represented the buyers, a limited liability company and a private investor.

