Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.6M Sale of Retail Center in Miami’s Little Havana Neighborhood

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.6 million sale of Village Shoppes, a 26,648-square-foot retail center located in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Situated at 503-533 SW 12th Ave., the center comprises two parcels with multiple stores, 30 parking spaces and more than 325 feet of retail frontage. The property also allows for 40,000 square feet of future development of up to eight stories, according to Marcus & Millichap.

Jonathan De La Rosa and Eddie Toledo of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as CMC VS LLC, in the transaction.

