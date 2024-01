PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.9 million sale of a 64,928-square-foot industrial building in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The building at 670-710 Narragansett Park Drive, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally constructed in 1978, houses six suites. Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Legacy Real Estate Ventures, in the transaction. Klein also procured the buyer, an affiliate of NSD Real Estate.