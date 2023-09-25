Marcus & Millichap Brokers $84.8M Sale of Kelby Farms Apartments in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $84.8 million sale of Kelby Farms, a 277-unit apartment community situated on 10 acres in Durham. John Daly of Marcus & Millichap’s Raleigh office represented the buyer, King Properties Inc., a privately held multifamily owner and operator. The seller is a partnership that includes Raleigh-based Woodfield Development.

Kelby Farms, which is set for completion next month, was more than 70 percent occupied at the time of sale. Built in 2022, the property comprises studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 1,001 square feet. Rental rates range from $1,442 to $3,034 per month, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, workstations, study areas and a game lounge.