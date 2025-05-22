Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Jax features 48 loft-style units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Apartment Building in St. Paul

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8 million sale of The Jax, a 48-unit apartment building in St. Paul. The 49,082-square-foot property features loft-style units and is situated in the city’s Lowertown neighborhood. Built in 1909 and renovated in 2019, the asset features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, community room and yoga studio. Chris Collins, Evan Miller, Eric Wagner and Matt Shide of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a Chicago-based investor.

