NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8 million sale of a seven-unit apartment building located at 228 W. 10th St. in Manhattan’s West Village. The four-story building consists of six one-bedroom apartments and a 2,500-square-foot retail space that is leased to Italian restaurant L’Artusi. Joe Koicim and Peter Dodge of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.