Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Eatontown, New Jersey

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8 million sale of Aspen Court, a 27,965-square-foot medical office building in the coastal New Jersey community of Eatontown. Anchored by Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center, which recently signed a 10-year lease extension, the building was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Carbon Health Urgent Care, Atlantic Medical Imaging and Eatontown Dental. Brent Hyldahl, Alan Cafiero and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, PB7 Associates, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Aspen Court Partners LLC.