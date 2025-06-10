Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareNew JerseyNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Eatontown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8 million sale of Aspen Court, a 27,965-square-foot medical office building in the coastal New Jersey community of Eatontown. Anchored by Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center, which recently signed a 10-year lease extension, the building was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Carbon Health Urgent Care, Atlantic Medical Imaging and Eatontown Dental. Brent Hyldahl, Alan Cafiero and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, PB7 Associates, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Aspen Court Partners LLC.

You may also like

Resource Realty Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Northern New...

Private Owners Complete Redevelopment of Historic Inn in...

Newmark Facilitates $150.7M Sale of 306,809 SF Creative...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Purchase of Taco Bell-Occupied...

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Leases 8,400 SF...

Interra Realty Arranges Sale of 102-Unit Multifamily Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Texas...

Foxconn Buys 1 MSF Industrial Campus in Houston...

CONAM Group Acquires 325-Unit Maxwell Apartments in Frisco