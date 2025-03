HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8 million sale of a multifamily and retail property in the Long Island community of Huntington. The three-story, 11,000-square-foot property at 356 New York Ave., which was originally built in 1965 and renovated in 2021, comprises nine residential units and three retail spaces. Michael Tuccillo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.