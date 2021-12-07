REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Property Net Leased to Valli Produce in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 61,047-square-foot retail property net leased to grocer Valli Produce in Hoffman Estates for $8 million. The building is located about 30 miles northwest of Chicago at 850 N. Roselle Road. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor. The Florida-based buyer completed a 1031 exchange. Brian Stulak of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Valli Produce recently signed a 10-year lease to remain at the property through 2031.

