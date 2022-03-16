REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Retail Center in Hammond, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Dollar Tree and Ross Dress for Less anchor the property, which was constructed in 2016.

HAMMOND, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8 million sale of a 55,010-square-foot retail center in Hammond, about 25 miles south of Chicago. Dollar Tree and Ross Dress for Less anchor the property, which was constructed in 2016 and is located at 1105 5th Ave. Additional tenants at the fully leased center include Rainbow and Sadoni Beauty Supply. Nicholas Kanich and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Luke Brands. Friedman Real Estate represented the buyer, Canyon Park Capital.

