Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Retail Property in Collingdale, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

COLLINGDALE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8 million sale of a retail property in Collingdale, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 910 Macdade Blvd., the single-tenant property is owned by Wawa, a convenience store and gas station company. Wawa sold the property to move to a different building across the street and add a gas component to its site. Sean Beuche represented Wawa in the transaction. Derick Dougherty and Mark Krantz of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company.