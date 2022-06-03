REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Acquisition of Plantation Village Retail/Office Property in Macon, Georgia

MACON, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of Plantation Village, a retail and office property located at 6255 Zebulon Road in Macon. A limited liability company acquired the 18-suite property from an undisclosed seller for $9.1 million.

Jared Kaye and Sonny Molly of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2005 on 7.9 acres, Plantation Village features 52,228 square feet of retail and office space. Current tenants include Moe’s Southwest Grill, Goodwill, Great Clips and T-Mobile.

