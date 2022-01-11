Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of CVS-Leased Store in Athens, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

An undisclosed buyer purchased the 14,781-square-foot property in Athens for $9.1 million.

ATHENS, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a property located at 795 Oglethorpe Ave. in Athens that is leased to CVS/pharmacy. An undisclosed buyer purchased the 14,781-square-foot property for $9.1 million. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the undisclosed seller.

“This CVS traded at list price for $600,000 more than what the sellers paid for it seven years ago, in addition to $3 million they collected in rent. This transaction is another example of the current peak demand for quality net lease inventory in the market today,” says McMinn. “Due to this demand and current supply constraints, we are still seeing cap rate compression and historic pricing for our sellers. There is no better time to be a seller than the present.”