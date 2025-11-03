Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Industrial Facility in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.1 million sale of an industrial facility located at 1812-1820 Margaret Ave. in Annapolis, about 30 miles east of Washington, D.C. The 41,059-square-foot, two-story facility sits on nearly 1.7 acres within the Annapolis Design District.

The infill property, which was fully leased at the time of sale to six tenants, features open warehouse space with 22-foot ceiling heights, skylights and reserved parking. The facility also includes a 2,541-square-foot flex/showroom suite with a 600-square-foot office on the second level.

John Faus and Bryn Merrey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, a private investor, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.