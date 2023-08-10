Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Branson, Missouri

BRANSON, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.1 million sale of Lakeside Shoppes at Branson Landing, a 30,763-square-foot retail strip center in Branson. Built in 2015, the property is located directly adjacent to Branson Landing, a $435 million waterfront development situated on 95 acres along the banks of Lake Taneycomo. Tenants at the center include Qdoba Mexican Grill, Tropical Smoothie Café, Cold Stone Creamery and Pappo’s Pizzeria & Pub. Chris Garavaglia, Alex Perez and Austin Sweet of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was a Louisiana-based private investor.