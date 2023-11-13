Monday, November 13, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio totaling 50 units in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The asset traded for $9.1 million, or $182,000 per unit. The portfolio includes 14808 Blythe St., 14820 Blythe St. and 7918 Kester Ave.

Rick Raymundo and Phil Rodgers of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer, while Jeff Louks and Elliot Sabag, also of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. JP Morgan Chase Bank provided acquisition financing for the buyer.

