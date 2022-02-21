Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.2M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.2 million sale of Eastside Village, a 76,264-square-foot retail property located in Lakeland. Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Miami-based CF Properties, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer was a Miami-based private investor.

Eastside Village is fully leased to tenants including anchor Harvey’s Supermarket, Subway and Dollar Tree. Located at 2630 US Highway 92 E on 6.8 acres, the property is situated 10.8 miles from Lakeland Linder International Airport and 36.3 miles from Tampa.