MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.2 million sale of single-tenant retail property located at 3600 S. Le Jeune Road in Miami Springs. Office Depot occupies the building on a triple-net-lease basis. Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller, which acquired the property in 2012, in the transaction. Jorge Ruiz of Platinum Properties represented the undisclosed buyer.