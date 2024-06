NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.3 million sale of The West, a 22-unit apartment building located at 144 West St. in Brooklyn. The building was completed in 2021 and offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a package room, urban garden, lounge with a bar and a rooftop deck. Shaun Riney, Michael Salvatico and Samuel Leppo of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, private investor Chesky Landau.