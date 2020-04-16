REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Former Walgreens Property in Reseda

N-Tampa-Ave-Reseda-CA

At the time of sale, the 13,000-square-foot property was only occupied by Yogurtland. Walgreens vacated the building prior to sale, but still has a lease in place through 2034.

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located on North Tampa Avenue in Los Angeles’ Reseda neighborhood. A partnership acquired the asset for $9.3 million.

The 13,000-square-foot property is net-leased to Yogurtland and Walgreens. At the time of sale, Walgreens had vacated the premises, but the retailer still has a lease in place through 2034.

Brandon Michaels and Lior Regenstreif of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the deal.

